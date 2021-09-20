Harsha Bhogle Comments On Team India's 'packed Season' After T20 World Cup

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle who is now in the UAE for the second phase of the IPL 2021 on Commentary duty, has talked about India’s busy home schedule after the T20 World Cup 2021. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced Team India’s entire schedule for the home season after the T20 WC 2021. The home season will last for seven months until July 2022 and will see India hosting New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa. India’s home season will start just three days after the finals of the T20 WC, i.e. on September 17 against the Blackcaps, who will play three T20Is and two Test matches. This series will also embark on a new era for India in the shortest format of the game as skipper Virat Kohli will be stepping down as a captain.

Harsha Bhogle voiced his opinion about India’s schedule and termed it as a “packed” one. He also cited an interesting fact stating that if India and New Zealand make it to the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, they will have no time to rest as they will meet again three days later in Jaipur for 1st T20I.

Packed season announced by @BCCI. If, by chance, India and New Zealand make the final of the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 on Nov 14th, they will fly out immediately and play each other again on the 17th in Jaipur. They will join Sri Lanka and the West Indies as visiting sides this year — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2021

India cricket schedule: India’s Home Schedule for November 2021-July 2022

New Zealand tour of India:

● 1st T20I- November 17, Jaipur

● 2nd T20I- November 19, Ranchi

● 3rd T20I- November 21, Kolkata

● 1st Test- November 25-29, Kanpur

● 2nd Test- December 03-07, Mumbai

West Indies tour of India:

● 1st ODI- February 06, Ahmedabad

● 2nd ODI- February 09, Jaipur

● 3rd ODI- February 12, Kolkata

● 1st T20I- February 15, Cuttack

● 2nd T20I- February 18, Visakhapatnam

● 3rd T20I- February 20, Trivandrum

Sri Lanka tour of India:

● 1st Test- February 25-01 March, Bengaluru

● 2nd Test- March 05-09, Mohali

● 1st T20I- March 13, Mohali

● 2nd T20I- March 15, Dharamsala

● 3rd T20I- March 18, Lucknow

IPL 2022 (April-May)

● Schedule yet to be announced

South Africa tour of India:

● 1st T20I- June 09, Chennai

● 2nd T20I- June 12, Bangalore

● 3rd T20I- June 14, Nagpur

● 4th T20I- June 17, Rajkot

● 5th T20I- June 19, Delhi

