'Inspired!': Fans React As Harsha Bhogle Visits IIM Ahmedabad - His Old College

Harsha Bhogle has been entertaining all the cricket fans with his outstanding commentary and presentation on the gentleman's game for nearly three decades. His in-depth knowledge of the game of cricket and his artistic way of presenting it to the audience has helped him in creating his own identity just like other eminent personalities including the likes of Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, Richie Benaud, Alan Wilkins, etc. Recently, Bhogle had gone back to one of the nation's most prestigious educational institutions which he was a part of.

Harsha Bhogle pays a visit to IIM-A

Harsha Bhogle had recently paid a visit to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). For those unaware, he holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University's College of Technology (Hyderabad) after which he had enrolled for a PGDM course in IIM Ahmedabad. Bhogle had received his Diploma in Management certificate from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985. After having visited the institution, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' took to social media and wrote that he was reliving old times and was indulged in a midnight walk once again at a place that means everything to him. The veteran commentator then added that he had chatted with young students and he tried to relive the past while the students over there were getting ready for their future. The 58-year-old had also posted an image of him sitting on the steps.

Reliving old times. Midnight walk once again at a place that means everything to me. Chatted with young students, which is what we once were of course. I was trying to relive the past, they were getting ready for their future. pic.twitter.com/fHMfBHi1n5 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 14, 2019

Given the prestigious nature of the institute, widely held to be the country's top B-school, netizens responded in all sort of ways.

Rewinding back to ur good old days will makes you fresh and pleasant.From your words we can understand the joy you experienced. Thanks Harsha for sharing this and inspire thru this. — arun (@arunk0306) December 14, 2019

It's great to relive the good old memories.Instituitions make the gems & the meritorious like you make the institutes proud gems.👍🏽 — Sampada Deshpande (@sampada2346) December 14, 2019

What were your go to food joints at that time at IIMA ?? — Narish (@Thenareshpatil) December 14, 2019

Good pic Harsha! This place and those stairs are always close to every alums heart.. :) — vishal mittal (@vishalspeaks) December 14, 2019

Bhogle's life after passing out from IIM Ahmedabad

After passing out from IIM Ahmedabad, Harsha Bhogle went on to work in an advertising agency after which he had also worked at a sports management company. He is also the first Indian commentator to be invited by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. This had happened in 1991-92. There was no looking back for Bhogle since then and he went on to become one of the best commentators of all time. Another reason why IIM Ahmedabad is special for the superstar commentator is that he went on to marry his batchmate, Anita. Apart from this, the 'Voice of India Cricket' is also one of the Board of Governors of IIM Udaipur.

