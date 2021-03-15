Harsha Bhogle Has Classy Reply After Fan Tenders Public Apology For 'Abusing' Commentator

Harsha Bhogle has established himself as one of the most prominent cricket presenters in the country. The commentator is currently a part of the broadcasting team of the India vs England series and is also likely to play a major role in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). While Bhogle enjoys a massive fan following among the masses, he is often targeted by a certain section of fans for his viewpoints. A similar incident took place on social media, and a Twitter user issued an apology for verbally abusing the veteran commentator in the past.

Harsha Bhogle commentary: Fan tenders public apology for 'Abusing' the commentator

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site, where he issued an apology to Harsha Bhogle. The fan in his tweet had mentioned that he had abused the presenter sometime in the past due to a misunderstanding, and hence, now wishes to apologise for his unwarranted behaviour. The commentator won the hearts of the netizens, and his response was deemed classy by many.

Responding to the apology, the 59-year-old mentioned how people often look for targets within their reach whenever they are emotional or angry. He also suggested that apart from the particular user, there are more people as well who tend to behave in this manner. However, he stated that he does not pay heed to such hate and also pointed out that his abusers are in minority.

India vs England T20Is

The visitors claimed an important victory in the T20 series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the Indian team bounced back with a stellar performance in the subsequent fixture to level the five match series. The India vs England 3rd T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on March 16. Bhogle would then be seen commentating in the IPL 2021.

