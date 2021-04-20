Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar Name Player Who Has Impressed The Most In IPL 2021 So Far

The immense popularity of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that the competition provides a significant platform for up-and-coming cricket stars to rub shoulders alongside the international stalwarts of the game. A number of cricketers have also been rewarded with a place in the national side for their exploits in the cash-rich league. While there are several youngsters who are on course of becoming the next big breakout star in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, the cricket fraternity is in awe of a 22-year-old left-arm pacer.

Cricket pundits comment on Chetan Sakariya's success in IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals medium pacer Chetan Sakariya has received immense appreciation from all corners for his impactful performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The talented youngster has deceived a number of proven players with his change of pace and the batters have visibly struggled in scoring runs at a frantic pace against the bowler. The RR think tank has also shown a great amount of faith in the cricketer and he was also picked ahead of his Saurashtra team captain Jaydev Unadkat in the franchise's opening game.

The likes of Harsha Bhogle, Rohan Gavaskar, Hemang Badani, Irfan Pathan and Virender Sehwag have lauded the youngster for his lion-hearted performances with the ball in the Indian T20 competition. Harsha Bhogle lauded the cricketer during the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday. Rohan Gavaskar took to his Twitter account to mention that it was the moment of the IPL 2021 so far for him to see Sakariya suppress his smile when Bhogle was praising him.

Chetan Sakariya trying to suppress his smile when @bhogleharsha told him he had bowled well is my moment of the ipl so far . Wonderful moment :) #IPL2021 #rrvscsk #Rr — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) April 19, 2021

There is a lot to like about about #chetansakariya Swing to start with. Well done on your first ipl wicket. Hopefully many more to comeðŸ‘ #RRvsPBKS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 12, 2021

Chetan Sakaria with a million dollar smile has been a revelation this @IPL. Without doubt has become the most likeable guy in the IPL already. What better team to perform against ðŸ‘ #CSKvRR — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 19, 2021

Chetan Sakariya IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya story

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sehwag had shared a screenshot that highlighted the life struggles of the emerging cricketer and wrote that when Chetan Sakariya's brother had committed suicide a few months ago, his parents had not informed him about it for 10 days as he was playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Viru then added that the game of cricket indeed means a lot to these young men and their families. The 2011 World Cup winner concluded by saying that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a true measure of the Indian dream and some stories of extraordinary grit, with the Chetan Sakariya story being yet another example.

Chetan Sakariya's brother died of suicide few months ago,his parents didn't tell him for 10 days as he was playing the SMA trophy. What cricket means to these young men,their families .IPL is a true measure of the Indian dream & some stories of extraordinary gritðŸ™ðŸ¼Great prospect pic.twitter.com/r0mISy9Asv — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

What is the Chetan Sakariya IPL price?

The Rajasthan Royals franchise won the Chetan Sakariya IPL 2021 bid in the auction earlier this year in Chennai. The Chetan Sakariya IPL price is set at INR 1.2 crore. The left-armer has performed brilliantly for the RR team in the team's initial matches. The bowler is also the leading wicket-taker for the franchise so far in this season. Sakariya has picked up 6 wickets from three matches in the IPL 2021.

Image source: Rajasthan Royals Instagram