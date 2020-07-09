Harsha Bhogle Admits Eng-WI Test 'not As Jarring As Feared' Despite Absence Of Spectators

Harsha Bhogle has revealed that he is enjoying watching the ongoing first Test match between England and West Indies that is being played with not a single person in attendance. The first Test is currently being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The cricketing action finally got underway after a long gap of 117 runs by the virtue of this bilateral series. Meanwhile, all three Test matches will be played behind closed doors due to the global pandemic.

'I must admit that...': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' mentioned he must admit that the absence of spectators isn't as jarring to the telecast as he feared it would be. The veteran commentator also added that the little hubbub as background sound and the natural sounds of the game are doing okay for now.

I must admit that the absence of spectators isn't as jarring to the telecast as I feared it would be. The little hubbub as background sound and the natural sounds of the game are doing okay for now. #ENGvsWI — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2020

England Vs West Indies: 1st Test 2020

Stand-in English captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first. The hosts did lose the wicket of Dom Sibley early on but rain played a spoilsport on Day 1 (Wednesday). When the play resumed on Day 2 the Windies bowlers wreaked havoc as the hosts lost half their side for just 87 runs on the board.

Nonetheless, skipper Stokes (43) and wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler (35) added 66 runs for the sixth-wicket stand before the duo was dismissed in quick successions. At the time of publishing this copy, the English side were seven down for 157 runs during the second session of play on Day 2.

READ: Waqar Younis Reveals Why India Always Had An Upper Hand Over Pakistan In World Cups