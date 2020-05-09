Harsha Bhogle Settles Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Split Captaincy Debate, Here's What He Said

'The Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle had his say in the split captaincy debate revolving around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, picking the option of not having two skippers for different formats of the game. Suggestions to make Rohit Sharma the limited-overs skipper and Virat Kohli the Test skipper has been making rounds for a long time and Harsha Bhogle decided to put an end to the debate by choosing his side. Rohit Sharma, the vice-skipper for India in the limited-overs format, has seen tasted success as skipper in the IPL as he has guided the Mumbai Indians to three summit clash triumphs.

'Not in favour of split captaincy'

Harsha Bhogle took to Instagram to settle the split captaincy debate via a video message. Recounting Rohit Sharma's stupendous career, both as a player and as a skipper, in the limited-overs format, Harsha Bhogle elaborated on how the IPL had unveiled a new side of Rohit Sharma. However, he was quick to point out that despite Rohit Sharma's successful comeback to the Test side, he hasn't had too much experience playing overseas and that he has faltered on multiple occasions. Further, Harsha Bhogle said that it would be difficult for a youngster in the team to look up to two captains instead of one.

"I'm not in favour of two captains when both of them are in contention to be playing for both formats, said Harsha Bhogle".

'A very supportive captain': Virat Kohli

During a recent interaction, Kuldeep went on to say that Virat is a very supportive captain as he understands bowler because he is a great batsman and a great player. Meanwhile, the chinaman bowler also mentioned that Kohli is aware of one that the batsman can bat well and bowlers might have off-days. The wrist-spinner also added that the captain's support is very important and all the youngsters in the team have the backing of the batting megastar which is a plus point. The left-arm spinner further added that the entire credit for the team’s performances goes to the top-ranked ODI batsman. Kohli has led India to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa in 2018 and their maiden Test as well as bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil in the 2018-19 season.

