Harshal Patel IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth And Top IPL Stats As RCB Bowler Takes Fifer Vs MI

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League went underway as defending champions Mumbai Indians took on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first on the surface. The RCB bowling performed impressively to restrict the star-studded Mumbai Indians team to 159 runs after 20 overs. It was the 30-year-old bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel who starred with the ball for the side as he picked up five crucial wickets in the encounter.

Harshal Patel IPL 2021: Pacer becomes first to claim a 5-wicket haul against MI

The medium-pacer did not have an ideal start to his IPL 2021 campaign as he overstepped in his very first delivery. He was smashed by a humongous six by Chris Lynn in the very next ball. However, the player showcased exemplary composure under immense pressure and delivered a sensational performance to help his side make a thumping comeback in the game.

Patel conceded just 27 runs from his full quota of four overs and also claimed five important wickets. While the bowler does not have express pace, he often uses his variations to his advantage. The promising cricketer dismissed the likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen in the inaugural match of IPL 2021.

How much is the Harshal Patel RCB salary?

The talented cricketer made his IPL debut back in 2012 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. The bowler represented the same franchise till the 2017 season. He was then picked up by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2018 edition of the competition. It was during his stint with the DC that the player also showcased his prowess with the bat as he played some lion-hearted knocks for the Delhi-based franchise. He was traded to the RCB franchise along with Daniel Sams by DC ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. According to the Harshal Patel IPL 2021 contract, the Harshal Patel RCB salary stands at INR 20 lakh.

Harshal Patel net worth information

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Harshal Patel net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹5 crore to â‚¹10 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises the player's earnings from the Indian Premier League, as well as the compensation he receives from captaining and representing the Haryana state team in domestic cricket. According to InsideSport's Moneyball, the all-rounder has made â‚¹2.56 crore so far from playing in the IPL.

Harshal Patel IPL wickets

Having played 49 matches so far in the cash-rich league, the right-arm bowler has 51 wickets to his name. Harshal Patel also has a decent economy rate of 8.69. The player has had a splendid start to this second stint with the Virat Kohli-led side, and he will be keen to make a significant impact in the coming matches as well, as he looks to get into the reckoning of national selectors ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Disclaimer: The above Harshal Patel net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Harshal Patel net worth figure.

Image source: IPL Twitter