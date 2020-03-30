Hashim Amla Picks Mohammad Asif As Toughest Pakistan Bowler He Has Ever Faced

Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla was a part of the recently-suspended Pakistan Super League. Amla served the role in the Peshawar Zalmi team as the team's batting mentor and the team was even scheduled to play the semi-final against Multan Sultans. The Pakistan Super League was suddenly suspended because a player involved showed signs of the novel coronavirus.

PSL 2020: Hashim Amla reveals positive experiences in Pakistan

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Hashim Amla spoke about his PSL 2020 experience in a YouTube video. Amla expressed his excitement for the PSL being back in Pakistan and gladly reported that the overseas players had a great experience playing in the country. The Proteas batsman was glad about the fact that the tournament was being entirely played in Pakistan as this would allow the international cricket fraternity to develop more faith in the nation. Security concerns in the country kept teams away from it in the last decade and regular international cricket only started returning to the country by the end of 2019. Every PSL till now was also played in the UAE and this was the first PSL to be completely staged in Pakistan.

Zalmi "Inside Out" Powered by @HaierPakistan



Episode 2 with Hashim Amla @amlahash



🇿🇦 Legend talks about his Career, Life and Success https://t.co/7rAjuZXHHO



Watch Full Episode on Zalmi TV 📺 & Subscribe for more videos!#Zalmi #YellowStorm pic.twitter.com/KJTRTa5kNc — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) March 29, 2020

Hashim Amla lauds Mohammad Asif for his skills with the ball

Amla, who was often lauded for his superb technical skills, mentioned Pakistan's Mohammad Asif for being the scariest bowler he has faced in his career. Amla lauded Mohammad Asif's ability to swing the new ball and talked about how every ball from the pacer had him scared for his wicket. Amla also appreciated Asif's accuracy. Mohammad Asif has been putting consistent performances in the domestic circuit.

PSL cancelled: Why was the PSL suddenly cancelled?

On the day of its semi-finals, PSL 2020 was called off indefinitely as the Pakistan Cricket Board observed that a player in the league showed signs of COVID-19. The PCB then conducted tests and all the personnel tested, turned out to be negative. The PCB declared that the tournament will be completed at a time when the situation is safer for everyone involved. Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are currently numbered at 1625 according to the Johns Hopkins University.

