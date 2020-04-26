Hazlewood Picks Ab De Villiers As The Toughest Batsman To Bowl To, 'glad' He's Retired

Over the years, Josh Hazlewood has gone on to become an integral part of the pace attack for Australia and has become one of the most feared bowlers in the world. However, there's one batsman Hazlewood does not want to bowl to and he is happy that the cricketer has retired from international cricket. The batsman is none other than former Proteas skipper and Mr 360 Ab De Villiers. In a Q&A session on social media, Hazlewood revealed that AB De Villiers was the toughest batsman to bowl to and that he was 'pretty happy' that the former SA skipper had called it quits from international cricket.

Hazlewood names ABD as toughest to bowl to

Virat, ABD to raise funds for COVID

As the IPL remains suspended indefinitely amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and teammate AB de Villiers engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session on Friday. The players spoke about several things, however, it was just minutes before India' spinner and their RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal became the topic of discussion. The leg-spinner is known for his humorous antics and for hijacking several live sessions of cricketers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers revealed on Friday that they would auction their bats and gloves from their match-winning and iconic knock against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL. The duo had engaged in a candid conversation in an Instagram live session and revealed that they would auction their bats and gloves from that match to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Earlier, Virat Kohli and his wife had also donated an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES relief fund. The RCB skipper, who top-scored the 2016 edition of the IPL, stated that he would never imagine scoring so many runs in a single season, during the live session.

