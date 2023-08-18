'He is perhaps more talented than Virat Kohli': Shoaib Akhtar's huge praise for India star

India's recent performance in the white ball format hasn't been satisfactory. The Men in Blue lost the five-match T20I series against West Indies 3-2, which attracted severe criticism from all over. India did manage to restore some pride with a two-run win over Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin.

India is currently participating in a three-match T20I series against Ireland

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup

India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal

Rohit Sharma will be leading India for the first time in the ICC ODI World Cup on the home soil and the pressure will be on the Mumbai Indians skipper to lead India to their first ICC trophy since 2023.

[Image: AP]

Rohit was part of the 2015 and 2019 World Cup, but will now live his dream of leading the Men in Blue on cricket's biggest stage. He will have a number of key players with the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at his disposal and it would be India's best chance to end their prolonged trophy drought.

Former Pakistani pacer makes a massive statement on Rohit Sharma

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar insisted that the player is perhaps a better batsman than Virat.

“When I see Rohit, I keep asking this question of myself if he should have accepted captaincy in the first place. I think Rohit feels the panic on occasion and lets pressure get to him. The pressure of captaincy cripples you, and it happened with Virat Kohli also. That's why you don't win a major tournament.

"Make no mistake, Rohit does have the team to win the World Cup. As a batter, he is perhaps more talented than Virat Kohli. He is a classical batsman and the kind of shots he plays, it is just mind-blowing. But with captaincy, is he able to do that? Let him prove me wrong and all of us wrong, for that's what all of India will want him to do in this World Cup."

India will face Australia on 8th October at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai