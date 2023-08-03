'He Is Ready For The World Cup': Mohammad Kaif Sends Demand To BCCI Over Ignored India Star

Former India international Mohammad Kaif believes that Sanju Samson is fully equipped to bat in the middle-order and should be in the final 15 for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November.

Samson smashed an impactful fifty under pressure in the series-deciding third ODI against West Indies in Tarouba on Tuesday. Battling for a middle-order spot alongside Suryarkumar Yadav, Samson delivered in a must-win situation to make a strong case for himself.

Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul's absence from the team due to injuries have provided opportunities to the likes of Samson and Suryakumar, who had a forgettable series in the Caribbean.

ALSO READ | Indian player, whose career got derailed by Brett Lee, announces retirement from cricket

India have often slowed down in the middle orders and Kaif feels Samson can address that issue.

"I am massively impressed by Samson. He played an impactful knock, whether at four or five, he has done it in the past." Kaif didn't endorse sending Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel in the middle order.

"Sending Kishan or Axar Patel in the middle-order is not a great idea. You need some who can play left-arm spin, leg spin and Samson can do that. His knock in the third ODI came under pressure and he is ready for the World Cup," said Kaif on the launch of Amrit Mathur's book 'Pitchside' on Wednesday.

India need a fully fit Bumrah to win World Cup

All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 series in Ireland later this month when he will lead the side. It will his comeback series after being out of action for almost a year following his back surgery.

Kaif reckons India will struggle without Bumrah in knockout games, like they did in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. He also doesn't agree with a view India have the depth to field two or three teams, at least not in the bowling department.

"The players who are injured, India's chances in the World Cup will depend a lot on that (their comeback). Bumrah is coming now after a long injury lay-off and we will get an idea on how fit he is. India needs a fully fit Bumrah to do well in World Cup at home' "In the bowling department, you can't have two teams. If Bumrah doesn't play we will lose, like we did in Asia Cup T20 and 2022 T20 World Cup. We don't have his backup.

ALSO READ | IND vs WI: Dream 11 Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-To-Head Record For 1st T20I match

"At the moment the team is not looking the strongest on paper as it is missing key players including K L Rahul, Pant, Iyer and the biggest factor is Bumrah," said the 42-year-old.

India were criticised for experimenting in the ODI series in the Caribbean and giving rest to skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to try out fringe players.

"I won't judge the team for what it has done on the West Indies tour. If Rohit Sharma and Kohli had to take a break then they should not have been part of the squad. I will judge them from Asia Cup and the 15 they pick for the tournament. "From Asia Cup onwards, they have to be sure what their 11 is and what their backups are," said Kaif.

He will also have Kishan as the reserve wicketkeeper in the World Cup squad.

"He will be in the squad as he has done well. I am not sure if Kishan, SKY, Samson, and Iyer, all of them won't be in the 15. It remains to be seen if Kishan will be the backup wicketkeeper to Rahul." Kaif believes India will again qualify for the quarter-final.

"World Cup for India will start with the semi-final. They will need to win two big games to lift the title," he added. PTI KHS KHS