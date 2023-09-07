'He Should Be In The Team': Harbhajan Sends Ultimatum To BCCI Over Ignored India Star

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has voiced his opinion on the composition of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, a decision that has raised eyebrows among fans and experts alike. During a virtual press conference organized by Star Sports, Harbhajan expressed his belief that both Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh should have been included in the squad, citing the significance of having a left-arm seamer like Arshdeep.

3 things you need to know

The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup

The BCCI has until September 28 to make changes to the squad

Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh have been snubbed by the selectors

Harbhajan Singh highlights a major problem in the Indian squad

Harbhajan was particularly vocal in his support for Chahal, considering him a proven match-winner and suggesting that he deserved a permanent place in the playing XI. Harbhajan expressed bewilderment at the absence of right-arm spinners in the squad, noting that India had opted for two left-arm spinners who might not both feature in the same match. He argued that including Chahal and Arshdeep would have provided the team with a more balanced bowling attack.

"Chahal is a proven match-winner, someone who has taken more number of wickets than any other spinner, and if he was playing for any other country, I think he would have been in the playing XI all the time. Despite proving so much, I think he should be in the team. If I was part of the management, I would definitely keep him in the team. Because we are all stakeholders of Indian cricket. And we want Indian cricket to do well," Harbhajan said.

"These two guys could have been very handy in the World Cup, especially in conditions where they know what to do and how to take wickets. So, I believe these two guys, simply in India, have missed it." Harbhajan said he was astonished to see no right-arm spinners in the squad. We have chosen two left-arm spinners, and both of them will never play in the same match. The day Ravindra Jadeja plays, Axar won't," he added.

"And it's also possible that when there are a lot of left-handers in the opposition, Jadeja may not even bowl. That day, you need a bowler who can take the ball away of the left-arm batters. So, Chahal and Arshdeep should have been in the team, but in whose place could be a big debate. When you are picking three spinners, it should have been a combination of left arm plus an offspinner or legspinner. But I'm astonished when you are neither picking a legspinner nor an offspinner and taking two leftarmers," Harbhajan concluded.

Shifting his attention to the batting department, Harbhajan singled out Suryakumar Yadav as the X-factor in the Indian team for the World Cup, describing him as the most influential middle-order batsman in India. Despite Suryakumar's recent struggles in the ODI format, Harbhajan commended his ability to find gaps in the field and swiftly alter the course of the game. Harbhajan concluded by stressing the significance of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli delivering a strong start for the team in the upcoming tournament.

