'He'll Be The Prized Wicket': Ricky Ponting Names Player Who'll Be Targeted By Australians

India and Australia are set to face each other in the World Test Championship final which is scheduled to take place from June 7 2023 at The Oval, London, England. Ahead of the WTC final, premier Indian players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar pujara have found their mojo back as they all have scored centuries recently.

Virat Kohli in particular is in form of his life and has scored 538 runs in 13 IPL games so far which includes six half centuries and a century. during the post match presentation of yesterday's game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli opened up on his WTC final preparations wherein he was asked about his playing technique to which he responded saying, "For me it's not about playing fancy shots and throwing my wicket away. We've got Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL, have to stay true to my technique".

Kohli will be a prized wicket

Coming to thw WTC final, a media interaction was hosted by star-sports in Delhi in which former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting answered various questions leading to the WTC final. Ricky Ponting was asked that what impact will Virat Kohli have in WTC finals and he was quoted saying, "I caught up with Virat about a month ago when we played them in Bangalore, and I had a good chat with him about his batting and where he was at and his career. And he said to me then that he actually feels like he's almost back to his absolute best". “You probably saw that last night, you know, he's had a very good IPL and I'm sure he'll be the prize wicket that all the Australians will be lookin forward to".

World Test Championship 2023 Finals: Complete Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner