Here's How MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid Helped Dinesh Karthik At The Start Of His Career

Dinesh Karthik has revealed how his former skippers Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni helped him at the beginning of his international career. Dinesh Karthik had made his debut at the highest level as a wicket-keeper and batsman in September 2004 and he made an impact straight away with an acrobatic stumping to dismiss the then England captain Michael Vaughan.

However, once when MS Dhoni made his presence felt at the end of that year, he succeeded in cementing his place as a wicket-keeper batsman of the Indian team as Dinesh Karthik was then in and out of the team.

Dinesh Karthik explains how he was supported by Dravid & Dhoni

"I never brood over things. My nature has always been – what is next? That has always been my constant question to myself. At that point, it was to become a batter. There was a spot in the middle-order and then as an opener. One thing that people, including Dhoni, would say – ‘you’re so talented as a batsman, you can open' ", said Dinesh Karthik speaking to former Test opener Aakash Chopra on the latter's YouTube channel.

"So that gave me a lot of confidence and then Rahul Dravid also said you have the skills to be a pure batter. So I went to domestic cricket, scored lots of runs, then got an opportunity as an opener and did well", the veteran cricketer added.

Dinesh Karthik batting career

The last time Dinesh Karthik had donned the Indian jersey was during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match that lasted for two days due to rain was won by the BlackCaps who sealed a second successive World Cup final berth.

He was sent out at number four. However, he failed to get going and was eventually sent back for a painstaking 25-ball by 6 as he miscued a shot and Jimmy Neesham took an incredible diving catch to his right at point. Since then, Karthik has not been in the scheme of things of the selectors as well as the team management.

Presently, Dinesh Karthik is in the United Kingdom. In fact, he has been there for nearly two months where he has made a tremendous impact as a broadcaster.