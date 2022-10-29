Here's List Of Explosive Revelations Made By Former SA Captain Faf Du Plessis In New Book

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has made a number of explosive revelations in his new autobiography Faf: Through Fire, which was released on October 28. In the book, Du Plessis talked about the breakdown of his relationship with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and coach Mark Boucher, which led to his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Du Plessis also revealed how CSA and Boucher snubbed him when he contacted them to express his desire to play in the T20 World Cup for South Africa.

Here's a lit of shocking revelations made by Du Plessis in his new autobiography Faf: Through Fire.

Du Plessis revealed that in the later phase of his career, he was treated disrespectfully by Cricket South Africa and its top management.

Du Plessis claimed that he was forced to relinquish captaincy by the then-head coach Mark Boucher, who did not connect with him.

Du Plessis said he was snubbed by Cricket South Africa when he offered them his services to play in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups.

"Dealing with CSA during this time was like being in a relationship with someone who doesn't value you as much as you value them. That complicated matters, and I had to work much harder than should have been necessary to get them to communicate efficiently. Their actions made it easier for me to accept that going to the World Cup was not meant to be," Du Plessis wrote in his book.

Faf du Plessis' career

Du Plessis, who made his international debut in 2011, has played 69 Tests, 143 ODIs, and 50 T20Is for his country. He has scored 4163 runs in the longest format at an average of 40.02, including 10 centuries and 21 half-centuries. Du Plessis has made 5507 runs in 50-over cricket and 1528 runs in T20 Internationals at averages of 47.47 and 35.53, respectively. He has 12 ODI centuries and one T20I hundred to his name. Du Plessis also has 35 ODI fifties and 10 T20I half-centuries under his belt.

Du Plessis became the fourth South African batter to score a century on his Test debut when he played his first match against India in 2012. Five years later, Du Plessis was made the full-time captain in all three formats of the game for South Africa. He took over the job from his former teammate AB de Villiers. Du Plessis stepped down as South Africa's Test captain in 2021 saying he wants to focus on playing just the shortest format for the country.

Image: AP



