India Wins The Inaugural Women's U-19 World Cup; Check Out The Winning Moment

Team India scripted history on Sunday as they registered an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England to win the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's World Cup. The Women in Blue first bundled out England for just 68 runs in 17.1 overs before chasing down the target in just 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. Here is a look at the winning moment from the India vs England U-19 World Cup match.

Winning moment from India's U-19 World Cup win

As seen in the video below, Soumya Tiwari calmly hit the ball toward the offside to get the winning runs for Team India. As soon as Tiwari got the winning runs, the rest of the team rushed onto the field and celebrated the historic win. The moments of jubilation and ecstasy are clearly visible.

Absolutely gripping win in the final for our Girls in Blue 👌#U19T20WorldCup #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oR2pv6WSDj — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 29, 2023

India's utterly dominating bowling performance helps them win title

India's bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on Sunday as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park. Sadhu showed that the Indian women's pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami as she ended with impressive figures of 2-6 from her four overs. Meanwhile, Chopra too continued her dream run as she ended with figures of 2-13.

England's innings never really took off as they were reduced to 16 for the loss of three wickets in four overs before being dismissed for just 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the Indian skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the third over.

Her opening partner and team's best batter in the tournament, Shweta Sehrawat, also was dismissed shortly after as she gave a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over. Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership to get India over the line.

(Inputs from PTI)