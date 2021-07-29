Here's Why Rahul Dravid Sent 12th Man With A Chit During Rain Break In 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka saw a thrilling finish as the Shikhar Dhawan-led side went down fighting in the last over to give the hosts one more chance to save face and advance to the third game with the hope of winning the series. Sri Lanka won the match by 4 wickets with just 2 balls to spare, thus levelling the three-game series 1-1. During the rain interruption break in the 18th over, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen sending the 12th man out on the ground with a chit containing a message.

Dravid was caught on camera handing a chit to Sandeep Warrier, who then ran down the field to relay the message to the team. The incident has piqued the interest of viewers, who want to know what was written in the chit and why Dravid sent it during the rain break. The chit appears to have contained a message related to the Duckworth-Lewis par-score, which Dravid sent to ensure his team knew what to do if the rain continued to fall and the game was shortened to a revised total.

The rain, however, stopped while the groundsmen were rushing to get the covers on. Umpires decided to continue the play without any deduction in overs. Sri Lanka went on to win the match courtesy of Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne, who contributed some crucial runs towards the back end of their innings to help their side cross the finish line. Dhananjaya de Silva also made some important runs for the team as he scored 40 off 34 balls. Opener Minod Bhanuka scored 36 off 31 while batting at the top.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to field first. The Indian team, which recently suffered a blow after Krunal Pandya tested positive, went with a couple of changes in the match. Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad made their international debut in the match and scored 21 and 29 runs respectively. Dhawan led the charge in batting with his 40 off 42 balls. The pitch was slower than the one used in the first T20I, hence Sri Lanka managed to restrict India for 132 runs in 20 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva was adjudged the player of the match.

Image: PTI