Herschelle Gibbs' Unique Link To India's Defeat Vs Belgium At Tokyo Olympics Unearthed

In the world of social media, nothing is hidden. Things happening in one part of the world can go viral in another. In recent, netizens have discovered an astonishing connection between men's hockey semifinal between India and Belgium on Tuesday, and Herschelle Gibbs. And it's not about any player, it's about the referee.

Incidentally, the match's refree Coen van Bunge came under fire for giving away frequent penalties in the semi-final game that saw Belgium make place in the finals. Inida conceeded a total of 14 penalty corners, out of which Belgium managed to convert two into goals, thereby defeating India by 5-2. India will now compete for the bronze medal.

The Dutch referee for Tuesday's India vs Belgium match, Coen van Bunge is the brother of Netherlands cricketer Daan van Bunge, who was smashed for six sixes by South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs.

The relation was confirmed on the referee's bio page available on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic website. It mentions that Coen van's younger brother Daan van Bunge represented the Netherlands cricket team in the 2003 and 2007 world cups. His elder brother Job van Bunge has also represented Netherlands at the U19 level, it added.

Gibbs hits 6 sixes in an over against Van Bunge

On March 16, 2007, during the ODI World Cup, Herschelle Gibbs created history by smashing leg spinner Daan van Bunge for six sixes in an over. South Africa were cruising comfortably at 178/2 when Gibbs unleashed the beast and whacked six maximum. In the match, South Africa scored 353 and defeated the Netherlands by 221 runs.

Netizens react

Social media users were amused with the connection between Indian men's hockey match and cricket.

