Hit Or A Miss? Analyzing Rahul Dravid's Performance So Far As Team India's Head Coach

Rohit Sharma-led team India succumbed to yet another ICC knockout challenge in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Just like the other ICC knockout matches in the past decade, the Indian batting collapsed and ended up losing the WTC Final by a margin of 209 runs. The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, and others failed to bring their best to the table and hence, India's wait for an ICC trophy continues.

Loads of questions were raised about the Indian stalwarts and also on the head coach, the legendary Rahul Dravid who was expected to transform this Indian team into a world-dominating outfit. So far, Dravid has had a very dismal run as far as India's luck in the ICC events are concerned.

Under Dravid's tenure India failed to win the Asia Cup, the T20 World Cup, and recently the coveted Test mace. Interestingly, the duo of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will get one more shot at an ICC title in the upcoming ODI World Cup that will be played in India later this year. The Indian team last won an ICC trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2013. Team India went through loads of transitions after 2013 and now the hopes are heavily pinned on Rohit and Rahul to lead India to yet another ICC Title.

READ MORE: Ganguly Takes Brutal Dig At Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid's performance as the India head coach

READ MORE: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rahul Dravid's Comments After WTC Loss

Rahul Dravid who has helped the U-19 Indian team win a World Cup back in 2018 took over the reins of the Indian men's senior team after Ravi Shastri stepped down as the Indian coach. His first assignment came during a home series against New Zealand. Rohit and Rahul's duo excelled as they started on a winning note and won the Test and the T20I series against the Kiwis. As of now, Rahul Dravid has been the head coach of Team India for 68 games across formats. Under him, the Indian team has won 44 matches and has lost 21 contests.

Rahul Dravid's win percentage stands at 64.71% and he has an uphill task ahead of himself and plenty of expectations to manage. The Indian team is now gearing up for the 2023 ODI World Cup and will play their first against the mighty Australian side on October 8, 2023