Hobart Hurricanes' Skipper Rachel Priest Scores First Century Of WBBL 2021: Watch

Hobart Hurricanes’ skipper Rachel Priest scripted history on October 19, during the Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match, by scoring the highest ever score by a Hurricanes WBBL player and also the first to reach an individual century. She also scored the first century of the WBBL 2021, by scoring a mammoth knock of 107 runs off just 68 balls against the Stars. Priest scored 82 runs in boundaries, as she hit 10 fours and seven sixes during her knock at a strike rate of 157.35.

Watch Rachel Priest's century knock during Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars-

Batting first in the match, Hobart Hurricanes scored a total of 152 runs, courtesy of Priest’s unbeaten knock, and defended the total beautifully to clinch their first victory of the 2021 season. While chasing the target of 153 runs, Melbourne Stars struggled to get their batting innings to go as the entire team went back to the pavilion after scoring just 89 runs from 19.2 overs. Ruth Johnston remained the epitome of the bowling unit for Hurricanes as she returned with the figures of 4/8 after bowling 3.2 overs. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey grabbed two wickets each as Tayla Vlaeminck and Amy Smith contributed with one wicket each.

Rachel Priest scored 70% of the runs for Hobart Hurricanes

Despite the stellar performance from both bat and ball by Hurricanes, the century knock by Priest remained the highlight of the match. Her score was the Hurricane’s highest score in WBBL history and also the fourth-highest score in the seven years of the tournament’s history. She scored 70% of the runs scored by her team in the match, as the Stars entire score in the match failed to match Priest’s individual score.

As reported by Fox Sports, after her sensational century on Tuesday, Priest said, “It was a crazy inning, I wasn’t expecting to get that many runs. I’ll certainly take it and it just came off for me today”. In the first two matches of the season, Priest scored 21 and two runs respectively before reaching her maiden WBBL century in the third clash. Following the win, Hobart Hurricanes now find themselves at the third position in the WBBL 2021 points table, below Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers.

(Twitter Image: @WBBL)