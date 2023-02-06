While only less then a week is left for the most awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene wants visitors Australia to win the series this time. The former Sri Lanka captain also stated that the series is going to be absolutely interesting. Jayawardene gave these remarks on his recent interaction on the ICC Review.

Jayawardena said: 'it's always going to be a great series'

“I think it's always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that … It depends on how each team starts the series and who's got that momentum. But it will be fascinating," Jayawardena said.

“It's difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I’m hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it's going to be a tough one", Jayawardena said.

The Sri Lanka legend also spoke on his home team Sri Lanka's chances of playing the World Test Championship. If Sri Lanka wants to qualify for the final they would want the Border-Gavaskar series to go in their favour and they will also have to beat New Zealand in the upcoming home series.

“I think at the start of the Test Championship, the two-year cycle, Sri Lanka was ranked seventh or eighth in the world. They’ve played some amazing cricket, consistent cricket throughout and are right up there having an opportunity to play in that Test Championship (final)", Jayawardena said.

“New Zealand are a top team and so it'll be a fascinating series and I hope that Sri Lanka can pull that off. And hopefully Australia can do Sri Lanka a few favours in India, which is also going to be a tough, tough series", Jayawardena said.

Australia and India are currently the top 2 teams in the ICC Men’s Test Rankings. Australia and India also occupy the top 2 spots in the ICC World Test Championship standings and also are the most probable teams to play the ICC World Test Championship final which is scheduled to happen at The Oval in June this year.