Huge Boost For Team India Ahead Of ODI WC As Injured Star Batsman Returns To Nets - WATCH

The India Cricket Team is having a jam packed season as they will now be taking on the West Indies in a bilateral series starting with 2 Tests this Wednesday. The series will go on for a month. After facing their loss to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship, the Rohit Sharma led team will now be looking to the best way to end the ICC trophy drought.

3 things you need to know

India lost their second consecutive WTC Final

India won its last ICC trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni

Indian Team players have been facing many injuries, leading to exclusion from the squad

Shreyas Iyer returns to the net

The Indian Cricket Team had a much needed break after their last encounter with Australia in June, and now they will be preparing for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup in October. They have seemingly received a massive boost ahead of the World Cup at home, with Shreyas Iyer set to return to action after the star-batter was spotted batting in the nets.

Good news for Team India: Shreyas Iyer is back in the nets.



📸 Vicky Cricketer/YouTube #ShreyasIyer #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/upAaFxnCOJ — Deepanshu Thakur (@realdpthakur17) July 11, 2023

Shreyas Iyer is one of the best top order batsmen in India, as the player has played 10 Tests for India, scoring 666 runs with a strike rate of 65.81. Talking about the ODIs, he has played 42 matches, scoring 1631 runs with a strike rate of 96.50. His presence in the World Cup could be a big lead for India. The player has been out of the India squad since March due to injuries.

How does India’s rest of the season look like?

The cricket calendar in India is jam-packed with key events leading up to the World Cup in October-November. They are on a lengthy tour of the West Indies, which will be followed by a series in Ireland. In addition, they will compete in the Asia Cup 2023 and an ODI series against Australia in preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup.

Aside from these obligations, an Indian second-string team will play in the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The hectic schedule has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to constantly monitor prominent players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja's workload. As a result, all three of them have been rested for the next five-match T20 International series vs the West Indies.

Injuries have hampered India's progress, with important players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul unavailable. Still, there is good news: Iyer has been observed hitting in the nets, which will provide a big boost to the team.