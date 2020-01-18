HUR Vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

The 43rd match of the ongoing 2019-20 Big Bash League season will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers. The match will be played at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 19 and will start at 9:15 AM IST.
How good is a Super Clinic! 🤩— Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) January 17, 2020
Perfect day to learn from some of the best at the University of Tasmania Stadium!#TasmaniasTeam #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/P9DijxHAsd
The ongoing eight-team tournament is the ninth season of Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 61 matches will be played across two months in different venues of Australia. Having won the previous edition, Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.
Hobart Hurricanes are currently placed seventh on the points table with just three wins out of their 10 matches. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are positioned third on the table with five wins, four losses and a no-result from their 10 fixtures. Their upcoming Day-Night match-up is a home game for Hobart Hurricanes.
George Bailey, Matthew Wade (c), David Miller, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Clive Rose, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Jake Reed, Simon Milenko, David Moody, D’Arcy Short, Qais Ahmad, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Jarrod Freeman, Aaron Summers, Nathan Ellis
Cameron White, Peter Siddle, Michael Neser, Jonathan Wells, Harry Conway, Travis Head (c), Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente, Billy Stanlake, Nick Winter, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen, Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Liam O Connor, Jake Weatherald, Wes Agar
Wicketkeeper – Ben McDermott
All-rounder – Rashid Khan
Batsmen – Matthew Wade (c), Travis Head (vc), George Bailey, Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald
Bowlers – Peter Siddle, Liam O’Connor, Michael Neser, Thomas Rogers
Adelaide Strikers start off as favourites to win the game.
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
An epic 10-wicket win in front of our home fans! 👌— Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 17, 2020
📊: https://t.co/VKZbI6X7WU #BlueEnergy #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/UJhgFldp8d
