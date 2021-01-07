HUR Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

Hobart Hurricanes are set to face Sydney Thunder in the Match 31 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The HUR vs THU match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth. The HUR vs THU live match is scheduled to commence at 12:40 PM IST on Thursday, January 7. Here, we take a look at HUR vs THU live scores, HUR vs THU match prediction and HUR vs THU playing 11.

HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction: HUR vs THU live match preview

Both teams are facing each other for the first time in the competition. After 8 matches, the Hurricanes are currently third on the points table with 18 points. The Hurricanes have 5 wins and 3 losses and will be looking to add sixth win by beating Thunder in the upcoming clash. Hurricanes lost their previous match versus Melbourne Stars by 10 runs and will look to bounce back with a win.

Cheer us on from back home - the first ball is at 6.10pm Tassie time ðŸ#TasmaniasTeam #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/i5DOTy7hzt — Hobart Hurricanes BBL (@HurricanesBBL) January 6, 2021

Sydney Thunder are also having a great tournament so far and are currently second on the points table. The Thunder, after 7 matches, have 19 points with 5 wins and 2 losses in the tournament so far. Their 5-match winning streak was ended by Brisbane Heat in the previous match with a 5-wicket loss. The Callum Ferguson-led side will be eager to get back to winning ways. Fans can expect a cracking contest between these two sides.

HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction: Probable HUR vs THU playing 11

HUR: D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (wk), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

THU: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HUR vs THU Dream11 team

Alex Hales

Ben McDermott

Dawid Malan

D Arcy Short

HUR vs THU match prediction: HUR vs THU Dream11 team

HUR vs THU live: HUR vs THU match prediction

As per our HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction, THU should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction, top picks and HUR vs THU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HUR vs THU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Hobart Hurricanes / Twitter

