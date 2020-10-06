IPL 2020: Hyderabad Rope In Prithvi Raj Yarra As Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Replacement

Hyderabad on Tuesday announced that Prithvi Raj Yarra will be replacing injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad for the remainder of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Orange Army' wrote that their frontline pacer has been ruled out of the competition due to injury and that they wish him a speedy recovery. The 2016 champions then confirmed that youngster Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace the pace spearhead for the remainder of the season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery!



Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season.#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 6, 2020

Bhuvi was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the marquee event on Monday after he had sustained a hip injury while bowling against Chennai on Friday night. This happened in the penultimate over of Chennai's run chase. He did try his level best to finish his final over on a couple of occasions but to no avail as he could not complete his run-up as he struggled during his follow-through on both occasions as a result of which he had to leave the field for treatment. Young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed had to bowl the remaining over.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the team confirmed that the pacer will have to skip the cash-rich league due to the injury.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," the source said.

About Prithvi Raj Yarra

The 22-year-old Yarra has played 11 first-class matches, nine List A matches, and three T20 games. The left-arm medium-pacer has scalped 39 wickets in his first-class career so far and he also has four wickets in T20 cricket.

Coming back to Hyderabad's campaign, they had lost their last match to the title-holders Mumbai on Saturday by 34 runs. The former champions are at the seventh position in the points table with just four points in their bag from the five matches that they have played so far. They would be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face a struggling Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Thursday.

