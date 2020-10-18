IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Hyderabad In The Super Over To Add Two Vital Points

A new captain in the saddle, Kolkata would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency when they face Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table clash on Sunday

19:51 IST, October 18th 2020 A much-needed win for Kolkata Back-to-back defeats for Hyderabad

19:41 IST, October 18th 2020 Lockie Ferguson bamboozles the Orange Army in the Super Over Hyderabad have been bundled out for just a couple of runs in the Super Over

19:39 IST, October 18th 2020 Wicket off the very first ball for Lockie Feguson Warner departs for a golden duck

19:33 IST, October 18th 2020 Match tied, Super Over on A Super Over will decide which team will add two precious points to their tally. Don't go anywhere

19:09 IST, October 18th 2020 Can the Orange Army pull off this one in style? Hyderabad are 127/5 after 17 overs

18:57 IST, October 18th 2020 The Orange Army have lost half their side Hyderabad are 109/5 after 15.2 overs

18:54 IST, October 18th 2020 Can skipper Warner lead his team from the front in this stiff run chase? Hyderabad are 109/4 after 15 overs

18:50 IST, October 18th 2020 Milestone Alert! 5⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ IPL runs for our Captain 🧡



First overseas player to do so 👏👏#SRHvKKR #OrangeArmy #KeepRising @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/hDq3mhhKgL — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 18, 2020

18:43 IST, October 18th 2020 Manish Pandey has no answer to Lockie Ferguson's 'Picture Perfect' yorker What a game Ferguson is having. Strikes for the third time and Manish Pandey departs for 6.



Live - https://t.co/OX1V4mtyV3 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/onYALpdksT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 18, 2020

18:36 IST, October 18th 2020 Lockie Ferguson picks up his third scalp Hyderabad are 82/4 after 11.3 overs

