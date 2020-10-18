Home
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kolkata Beat Hyderabad In The Super Over To Add Two Vital Points

A new captain in the saddle, Kolkata would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency when they face Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table clash on Sunday

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
IPL 2020

A new captain in the saddle, Kolkata would look to sort out their batting woes and strive for consistency when they face Hyderabad in an intriguing mid-table clash on Sunday
pointer
19:51 IST, October 18th 2020
A much-needed win for Kolkata

Back-to-back defeats for Hyderabad

pointer
19:41 IST, October 18th 2020
Lockie Ferguson bamboozles the Orange Army in the Super Over

Hyderabad have been bundled out for just a couple of runs in the Super Over

pointer
19:39 IST, October 18th 2020
Wicket off the very first ball for Lockie Feguson

Warner departs for a golden duck

pointer
19:33 IST, October 18th 2020
Match tied, Super Over on

A Super Over will decide which team will add two precious points to their tally. 

Don't go anywhere

pointer
19:09 IST, October 18th 2020
Can the Orange Army pull off this one in style?

Hyderabad are 127/5 after 17 overs

pointer
18:57 IST, October 18th 2020
The Orange Army have lost half their side

Hyderabad are 109/5 after 15.2 overs

pointer
18:54 IST, October 18th 2020
Can skipper Warner lead his team from the front in this stiff run chase?

Hyderabad are 109/4 after 15 overs

pointer
18:50 IST, October 18th 2020
Milestone Alert!

 

pointer
18:43 IST, October 18th 2020
Manish Pandey has no answer to Lockie Ferguson's 'Picture Perfect' yorker

 

pointer
18:36 IST, October 18th 2020
Lockie Ferguson picks up his third scalp

Hyderabad are 82/4 after 11.3 overs

