'I Am Missing Pandya': Meet Rishabh Pant & Hardik's Bulgarian Fan At Asia Cup 2022; WATCH

During Team India's Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong, there was an interesting interaction with a Bulgarian fan, who revealed her interest in cricket. The fan explained how her interest in cricket began before mentioning her favourite players from the current Indian cricket team. Team India is currently looking to retain the Asia Cup 2022 title in UAE.

Asia Cup 2022: Bulgarian fan wants to meet Pant & Pandya

In a video, a Bulgarian fan explained how her passion for cricket began in 1988 when she got a picture with Sir Vivian Richards. When asked on who her favourite player was from the current Indian cricket team, she replied Rishabh Pant. She ended the interaction by also mentioning that she was missing Hardik Pandya, who was not named in the playing 11 for the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match on Wednesday.

India defeat Hong Kong to enter Asia Cup Super 4s

As for the match against Hong Kong on Wednesday, Team India were not at their best but Suryakumar Yadav was. He smacked 68 runs in just 26 deliveries to pave the way for the defending champions' 40-run victory over Hong Kong and entry into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. Suryakumar's scintillating knock lifted a sedate India to 192 for two.

In reply, Hong Kong were off to a good start with the bat, but the 193-run target proved to be too much for them, ending at 152 for five in the stipulated 20 overs. Suryakumar orchestrated the carnage while Kohli made an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls, his first international fifty in more than six months, as India amassed 78 runs in the final five overs.

Arshdeep Singh (1/44) gave the breakthrough, while Ravindra Jadeja effected a direct hit to remove skipper Nizakat Khan and then dismissed their top-scorer Babar Hayat (41) to derail their chase. Hong Kong's scoring rate dropped considerably after the powerplay, with just 14 runs coming in four overs, and the Indian spinners made things difficult with Jadeja (1/15 in 4 overs) leading the show in a tidy spell, three days after he impressed with the bat against Pakistan.

This was India's fifth consecutive win in T20Is as they entered the Super 4 as Group A toppers with two victories from as many matches. India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opener on Sunday. As a result, Hong Kong and Pakistan will now battle it out at Sharjah on Friday to vie for the second slot from Group A.

(Inputs from PTI)