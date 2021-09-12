'I Am Ready For This': Kyle Jamieson Exudes Confidence After Joining RCB Camp In Dubai

With almost a week to go for the resumption of IPL 2021 second phase, cricketers around the world have started to join their respective franchises in the UAE. New Zealand's all-rounder Kyle Jamieson on Sunday joined Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp in UAE and shared his aim before going into quarantine.

Kyle Jamieson, who was the player of the match in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, expressed that he is looking forward to performing for RCB in IPL 2021 and win the franchise its first title.

"It's nice to get underway again. It's nice to be here in Dubai and hopefully, there will be a nice next couple of weeks. A lot going on since the last time we saw each other, so we will reconnect again. I have been going all the way through so I am making sure that I am ready for this and hope we go on to win the tournament," said Kyle Jamieson in a video shared by the RCB on its Twitter handle.

Bold Diaries: Kyle Jamieson & Dan Christian join RCB in Dubai



Kyle Jamieson on T20 World Cup

Earlier, Jamieson had told ESPNcricinfo that the second leg of the IPL 2021, which is set to be resume in the UAE, will provide him and other players with a head start in terms of getting acclimatised to the conditions of the Middle East. Jamieson had said that it is always nice to have some T20 games in the kitty before heading into the World Cup as it serves as a practice session to sharpen the skillset.

New Zealand is in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, where they will compete for a place in the playoffs against India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. New Zealand is one of the most powerful teams in the world and will enter the T20 World Cup as a favourite. The Kiwis are coming off their first major ICC event victory since 2000 when they won the Champions Trophy, then known as the KnockOut Trophy.

Kyle Jamieson in IPL 2021

Kyle Jamieson was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping $2 million ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. The Kiwi all-rounder played his first match in the competition against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Jamieson played in all seven matches for RCB in the first leg of IPL 2021 and picked up a total of 9 wickets. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise in IPL 2021 after Harshal Patel (17).

After the first leg of IPL 2021, Jamieson played for New Zealand in a high-stake World Test Championship final game against India in England, where he was the player of the match for putting up a great show with the ball.

(Image Credits: PTI)