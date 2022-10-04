Former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers had called time on his cricket career last November. The 37-year-old in his retirement speech had said he will always be grateful to the game which has given him so much in life. While cricket fans hoped for him to make a comeback to the cricket field, all the hopes were dashed following the latest announcement made by South African great.

AB de Villiers return impossible, cricketer reveals the real reason

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in May 2018, De Villiers expressed his desire to make an international comeback in January 2020 and play for South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2021. However, selectors did not select him. The former Proteas skipper continued to play franchisee cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore before retiring after IPL 2021.

Back in May this year during the IPL 2022, AB de Villiers while speaking to VU Sports, said that he will be attending IPL 2023 season. AB de Villiers in his interview said, “I’m delighted Virat has verified that. To be honest, we have not yet made up our minds. I will definitely be around IPL next year but don't know in what capacity but I’m looking forward to returning.". However, it has been confirmed that the cricketer underwent eye surgery due to retinal eye detachment and has ruled himself out of making a comeback to play cricket.

“I will go to Chinnaswamy Stadium next year. But not for playing cricket. I am going to apologize to the RCB fans for not winning the IPL title so far. I also want to thank them for their support over the past decade. I can’t play cricket anymore. Because I had surgery on my right eye," de Villiers said on Twitter space on Monday. “I am too old now. Legends League seems to be a lot of fun. I was invited, but I had an eye operation. I know you might think that I can play with one eye but I would rather not do that," de Villiers said.



AB de Villiers cricket career

AB de Villiers played a total of 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for his country between 2004 and 2018. The right-handed batter scored over 20,000 runs across all formats, including 47 international centuries. Coming to IPL career de Villiers began his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), where he spent three seasons before joining0 RCB in 2011. He spent 11 seasons with the RCB and had helped them make it to the playoffs five times.

He also helped RCB qualify for the IPL final twice. The 38-year-old is the second all-time leading run-scorer for the franchise scoring 4,491 runs in 156 IPL matches. He was recently inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame. de Villiers also holds the record for the second and third-highest individual score for RCB with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).