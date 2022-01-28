'I Love India': Aussie Cricket Legend Mathew Hayden Thanks PM Modi For Felicitation Letter

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden was one of the prominent faces of global cricket, alongside stalwarts like Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle, and Kevin Pietersen, who received personalised letters from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. Meanwhile, Hayden took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and thanked PM Modi for his remarkable felicitation and expressed his love for the nation, which is celebrating 75 years of Independence in 2022. At the same time, PM Modi mentioned the "profound connection" of the cricketers with India in his letters and thanked the cricketers the same, hoping to continue working together for the best.

What did Matthew Hayden say while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

The former Aussie batter penned down a long message on Instagram, captioning pictures of him with the felicitation letter he received from Modi. “India changed my life. Forever and with great humility I accept my role to continue growing bilateral relations between our two great nations. I am honored to receive this remarkable felicitation from the Honourable @narendramodi Prime Minister of India celebrating 75 years of Independence as a Nation and in particular the role of the constitution in protecting democracy and human rights. I love India, its diversity, its ability to embrace change, protect and build its culture, and most of all how supported and empowered India continues to make me feel. Oh, and of course, our greatest game,” wrote on his Instagram post.

Matthew Hayden's Instagram post-

Matthew Hayden's popularity among Indian masses

Hayden has received immense love and affection from Indian cricket lovers starting from his time as a player for Australia, to his stint with the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in the Indian Premier League(IPL). After retiring from all forms of cricket, Hayden donned the commentator’s hat and became a popular figure as an expert and a commentator in the IPL. In September 2020, the Australian government appointed Hayden and another politician of Indian origin as trade envoys in order to advance business ties with India.

Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle, and Kevin Pietersen thank PM Narendra Modi-

Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/olovZ8Pgvn — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 26, 2022

I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love 🇮🇳🇯🇲❤️🙏🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 26, 2022