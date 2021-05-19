'I Saw The Girl &...': When Virat Kohli Ran Away From A Blind Date In Under Five Minutes

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli's old informal interaction video with the then MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar has gone viral in which the young Kohli can be seen attending a private party when he was put in a spot to face rapid questions from the VJ. In the video, Virat Kohli was asked questions like the quickest meal he ever had, quickest shower he ever had; but one question that made the old video go viral on social media was about his quickest date ever.

On being asked the quickest date you have ever had, Kohli replied, "Actually I went on a blind date which ended in about 5 minutes." On being further asked about what actually happened, Kohli revealed, "I saw the girl then I ran away. She was ugly, I am sorry but she was ugly."

Quite surprised by Kohli’s reply, Anusha tries to play down the remarks saying that it’s harsh, but that’s what the youth is all about – Honesty. Virat was asked a series of questions in the viral video. On being asked which Bollywood actress he would like to see playing cricket, Virat answered Genelia D’ Souza because she is 'cute'.

Virat Kohli was further asked about what the players discuss in the dressing room and some locker room secrets. Kohli said, "Nothing cheesy before the game but after the game, we probably have a drink or stuff. We talk most wired things ever which I can't actually say on TV."

Virat Kohli Pranked By Seniors When He Met Sachin Tendulkar First Time

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's admiration for Indian Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is well-known around the world. In fact, Virat Kohli on numerous times has revealed that it was due to him he started playing cricket and the Indian skipper also considers the 'Master Blaster' as his cricketing idol. However, his first interaction with his idol Sachin Tendulkar did not start as expected, and Sachin's side of the story has come to light for the first time now. However, it's worth looking also at Kohli's own narration.

In a chat show 'Breakfast With Champions' on YouTube, Virat Kohli had narrated how the seniors of the Indian Cricket Team pulled out a hilarious prank when he first met Sachin Tendulkar. "My first interaction with him (Sachin Tendulkar) was very funny. I was preparing for the last two days that I have to meet him. In the Indian dressing room, I want to meet Sachin Tendulkar. Now, some guys found out, I must have spoken with someone about feeling nervous. They played a prank on me telling me that all rookies have to pay their respect by touching Sachin Pajji's feet."

"I took it seriously, so I went to greet him and when I started going down on his feet he asked 'What are you doing?' Then I told him that they had told me I had to touch your feet out of respect when I meet you. He said that 'No they are just pulling your leg'."

(Image Credits: PTI)