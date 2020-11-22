Ian Chappell Says India Will Face A 'selection Dilemma' When Virat Kohli Departs

Ian Chappell has gone on to say that there will be a 'selection dilemma' for Team India after the first Test match against Australia which will be played on December 17. The batting megastar would be heading back to India after the Adelaide Test match to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as they are expecting their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

'Selection dilemma': Ian Chappell

“India also face a selection dilemma when skipper Virat Kohli departs for home for the birth of his first child following the opening Test. This creates both a big hole in the Indian batting order and an opportunity for one of their talented young players to make a name for himself,” the former Australian cricketer wrote in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Virat Kohli in 2020/21 Australia series

Kohli will be leading India in the limited-overs series against the five-time world champions that includes three One Day Internationals which will be followed by the same number of T20Is. He will then be making a solitary Test appearance by leading his team in the first of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval on December 17. As of now, the Adelaide Test is expected to be played under lights with the pink-ball.

Can Team India rewrite history?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under during the 2018-19 season by a 2-1 margin in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

