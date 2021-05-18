Ian Chappell Subtly Hints At Cameron Bancroft Never Playing For Australia Again

It’s been 3 years since the infamous ball-tampering incident in Cape Town that shook the Australian cricket team along with all the fans around the globe. The ball-tampering incident is once again becoming the focal point of discussion after Cameron Bancroft recently suggested that bowlers in the Australian camp were aware of the Sandpapergate 2018 proceedings. Considering these remarks, former Australian captain Ian Chappell has hinted that Cameron Bancroft may have hurt his chances to play again for the Australian cricket team.

Bancroft's latest comments on the Sandpapergate 2018 incident

Earlier, Cameron Bancroft, in his interview with The Guardian, had suggested that the Australian bowlers were aware of the events that took place during the ball-tampering incident. Despite this, only 3 players, i.e. Bancroft himself, Steve Smith and David Warner were held responsible for the ball-tampering incident. Cricket Australia’s integrity team recently approached Bancroft to find out if he had new information regarding the ball-tampering incident and as per the latest reports, Bancroft stated that he had no new evidence regarding the matter.

Cricket Australia has issued a statement following comments from former Test opener Cameron Bancroft about the Cape Town ball-tampering scandalhttps://t.co/BjAPfOSqKK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 16, 2021

Ian Chappell's view on the future selection of Bancroft

Ian Chappell has never held back from putting forward his views regarding the Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident. Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Chappell may have suggested that Cameron might not get selected in the Australian cricket squad due to his recent remarks. Chappell said that in an ideal situation, Bancroft’s comments shouldn’t come in between his selection but at times, likes and dislikes come into the picture.

He felt that the selection of players might be influenced by reasons other than their ability to play cricket. He further said that it had definitely happened as far Warner and the leadership were concerned. Chappell also believed that David Warner was severely punished after the infamous ball-tampering incident due to his involvement in the contract dispute that took place between the Australian players and Cricket Australia back in the year 2017.

The Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident

The ball-tampering incident came to light after Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with a piece of sandpaper. This attempt was made to make the ball swing during the third Test against South Africa. The former captain at the time, Steve Smith was found to be involved in the plan along with his vice-captain David Warner.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match and they were temporarily suspended from international cricket. Bancroft was banned for 9 months and was fined 75 % of his match fee. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing out on 100% of his match fee.

Image Source: cricket.com.au/PTI