Ian Chappell Wants Ajinkya Rahane To Give Up Test Spot, Names 3 Potential Replacements

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane should vacate his place in the Indian Test squad. In an ESPNcricinfo essay, Chappell urged Ajinkya Rahane to give up his spot in the team and create room for other in-form batsmen who can help the team score some runs. Chappell also named three potential contenders who he thinks have a chance to replace Rahane in the Test team.

Chappell names Rahane's potential replacements

Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya, according to Chappell, are capable of replacing Rahane. The three players, according to Chappell, have the ability to contribute in all three areas - batting, bowling and fielding. Chappell reckons their inclusion in the Test squad in place of Rahane would give the team greater balance.

The Australian stalwart added that opener Rohit Sharma can replace Rahane as India's Test vice-captain as he already has the experience of leading sides and is also Kohli's deputy in white-ball cricket. Chappell said that removing Rahane from the equation would provide Kohli with a more balanced attack as he could then go with three pacers and two spinners in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rahane has been in very poor form lately as he hasn't been able to provide India with impactful performances. Rahane has scored just 109 runs in the last 7 innings at an average of 15.57. India's middle-order batsmen Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur scored more runs in the series against England than Rahane.

The five-match Test series between India and England saw an anti-climax as the fifth and final game couldn't see the light of the day due to a COVID outbreak in the Indian camp. The fifth Test match was called off by the BCCI and the ECB barely hours before the start of the game.

The BCCI and the ECB are working to reschedule the final Test to a later date next year. However, it has been learnt that the ECB has written to the ICC, asking the apex cricketing body to decide the outcome of the fifth Test. As per reports, the ECB expects forfeiture from the ICC so that it can claim insurance for the losses.

Image: AP/AjinkyaRahane/Instagram