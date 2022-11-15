ICC Announces T20 World Cup 2022 Team Of The Tournament, Three Indian Players Named

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the most valuable team of the tournament for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. England clinched their second T20 World Cup title as they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Sam Curran was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball to restrict Pakistan to a lowly total of 137 runs. Ben Stokes (52) stayed unbeaten till the end to guide England to another world title.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 team of the tournament

1. Alex Hales: The England opener scored 212 runs during the tournament, at an outstanding average of 42.20 and a strike rate of 147.22 respectively.

2. Jos Buttler: The England skipper was also England's highest run-scorer as he hit 225 runs at an average of 45 and a strike-rate of 144.23.

3. Virat Kohli: Team India superstar finished the campaign as the highest run-scorer with 296 runs from six matches at an average of 98.66 and with a strike rate of 136.40, including four half-centuries.

4. Suryakumar Yadav: Indian batsman finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer with 239 runs in six matches at an average of 59.75 and with a strike rate of 189.68, including three fifties.

5. Glenn Phillips: The New Zealand batsman hit 201 runs during the tournament, at an average of 40.20 and a brilliant strike rate of 158.26.

6. Sikandar Raza: Lone Zimbabwean representative, Raza has 219 runs to his name at a strike rate of 147.97. He also picked up 10 wickets at a meagre economy rate of 6.50.

7. Shadab Khan: The Pakistan all-rounder scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 168.96. However, with the ball, Shadab was lethal as he took 11 wickets at an average of 15.

8. Sam Curran: The player of the match in the T20 World Cup final and the official ICC Player of the Tournament, Curran was exceptional with the ball throughout the tournament with 13 wickets.

9. Anrich Nortje: The South African was again picked in the team of the tournament as he took 11 wickets in five matches for his team.

10. Shaheen Shah Afridi: While injury hampered him in the final against England, The Pakistan pacer troubled batsmen throughout the tournament.

11. Mark Wood: The England pacer took nine wickets in the four matches, however, was unlucky to miss out on playing in the knockout matches due to injury.

12. Hardik Pandya: The India allrounder scored 128 runs while picking up 10 wickets for his country. He smashed 63 off just 33 balls against England in the semifinal.