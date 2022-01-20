What Is ODI Super League? How Does It Affect Qualification For 2023 World Cup?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) introduced the concept of ODI Super League which will be taking place from July 2020 to March 2023. This serves as the qualification period for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, ICC clarified the reason why the ongoing three-match bilateral series between South Africa and Team India will not be included as a part of the ongoing ODI Super League.

“If teams play three series, all do not count towards that. In some cases, they may play four or five matches in a series, but only three pre-decided matches will count for the Super League points,” the ICC said. "Each team plays three ODIs against eight other teams. Four of these are home series and four are away series. This means each team plays a total of 24 ODIs.”

For India, the abandoned home series against South Africa in March 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe was a designated part of the Super League as it was pre-decided. The India vs South Africa will now be played next year. The Men in Blue have so far played nine games in the League - three matches each against Australia in Australia (November 2020), England in India (March 2021) and Sri Lanka away from home (July 2021).

Thus, the currently underway SA vs IND series and the one they play next against the Brits' during their trip to England in July this year will not constitute the ODI Super League. India's next home series against West Indies next month will however be a part of the league. A team in total will play 24 matches in the league and will get 10 points for a win and 5 points for a tie/NR. "Ten points are added for each win and five for a tie/no result/abandoned match”, the ICC statement read.

Super League to be scrapped after 2023 World Cup

This is the first-ever edition of the Super League but it also will be the last as the idea of the Super League has been scrapped and will not be used after the 2023 World Cup. The ICC has already approved the expansion of the mega event to 14 teams, the teams will qualify on the basis of rankings as they have done before. The top 10 teams will qualify based on the ICC rankings, while the other four teams will be determined on the basis of a qualifying tournament.