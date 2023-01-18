ICC Makes Huge Blunder As Team India Becomes Number 1 Nation In Test Rankings For 2 Hours

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday garnered attention on social media due to a technical glitch that propelled India to the top of the Test rankings for a few hours. The glitch resulted in India replacing the current No. 1 ranked Test side Australia momentarily before going down to the second spot again. The ICC Test rankings change only after the end of every series but neither India nor Australia are part of any contest at the moment.

The last time the ICC Test rankings saw an update was after the conclusion of the third Test match between Australia and South Africa on January 8. Australia extended its lead in the standings with 126 rating points to their name. India, on the other hand, last played a Test series against Bangladesh in December. India won the two-match series 2-0, which also helped them improve their position in the ICC rankings by two places. India are currently ranked second on the table with 115 rating points.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India and Australia are all set to lock horns against each other in a four-match Test series starting February 9. Australia have not won a Test series in India since 2004. Prior to that, Australia's last Test series triumph in India was in 1969. Since 2004, Australia and India have played 4 Test series in the subcontinent, all of which have ended in defeat for the Kangaroos. Apart from that, India have even managed to win the last two red-ball series on Australian soil, rubbing more salt in their wounds.

Both India and Australia will look to win the upcoming Test series to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. Australia are looking good to qualify for the WTC final, whereas India will have to work hard in the upcoming series to confirm their place.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Image: AP