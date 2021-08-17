ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule To Be Announced On August 17 At Digital Show

On Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the final schedule of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 would be announced on August 17 at a digital show. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021is scheduled to take place in UAE and Oman, with BCCI as the host from October 17 to November 14.

As per ICC's official release, former English cricketer Isa Guha will be joined by Daren Sammy and Dinesh Karthik on the digital show to preview the mega-event on T20worldcup.com and the ICC Cricket app from 9 am Dubai time (+4 GMT) on August 17. All three stars have been part of the T20 World Cup-winning teams in the past - Karthik in 2007 with India, Guha in 2009 with England, and Daren Sammy twice as captain with West Indies in 2012 and 2016.

“I have enjoyed watching and commentating on T20 cricket from around the world, and I’m really excited to be part of a show around the schedule announcement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," said Isa Guha as quoted by the ICC.

"The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a pinnacle event in the T20 format. We’ve had the pleasure of lifting the trophy twice and I’m sure the West Indies will be one of the favourites to win once again. I know fans back home and in the rest of the world are waiting with enthusiasm for this event. I look forward to being a part of this show and discussing the schedule,” said Daren Sammy.

Dinesh Karthik was quoted by the ICC saying, "The schedule announcement takes us one step closer to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and is the point from where teams start chalking out their final plans. Players in the T20 format have only gotten more skillful over the past five years since the last edition, and I bet we are in for some scintillating performances and nerve-wracking thrillers."

The groups for the T20 World Cup event have already been announced. Eight teams will contest the first round for a spot in the Super 12 – Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia, and Sri Lanka will form Group A, while Group B consists of Oman, PNG, Scotland, and Bangladesh. The top two teams from each group will move to the second round of the event.

In Group 1 of Super 12, West Indies England, Australia and South Africa will be joined by the winner of Group A and runner-up of Group B from Round 1. Group 2 will comprise India and Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan, and the winner of Group B and runner-up of Group A from Round 1.

Image Credits: AP-ICC T20 World Cup-Insta