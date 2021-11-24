ICC Men's T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Moves Up To Fifth While Suryakumar Yadav Gains 24 Places

Even though Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign ended on a disappointing note, some star players have still moved up the ICC rankings after decent performances against New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. In the rankings that were released on Wednesday, opener KL Rahul gained a place to rank fifth and become the only India batter ranked in the top 5.

The biggest gainer in the rankings was middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav, who jumped 24 places to rank 59th in the ICC men's T20I player rankings. Meanwhile, former Team India skipper Virat Kohli ranks outside the top 10.

KL Rahul moves up in ICC men's T20I batter rankings

KL Rahul has moved up to fifth place in the latest T20I rankings released by the ICC after an impressive end to the T20 World Cup, and some fantastic performances in the T20I series against New Zealand. The opener scored an outstanding 65 runs in the second match to help Team India clinch the three-match series. After some spectacular performances, Rahul is only six rating points behind Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan.

↗️ Rizwan, Rahul move up one spot

↗️ Guptill back in top 10



Some notable changes in this week's @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 👀



Full list: https://t.co/uR3Jx2jJ5V pic.twitter.com/f5JDnWLrFa — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2021

New Zealand's Martin Guptill also moved up three places to 10th in the ICC T20I rankings after scoring 152 runs against India in the three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, Team India's new T20I skipper Rohit Sharma also gained two places to 13th after scoring 159 runs in the same series. As for Suryakumar Yadav, he jumped to 59th in the rankings after scoring a brilliant 62 runs knock off just 40 deliveries in the second T20I of the same series.

ICC men's T20I bowler rankings

Mitchell Santner was a big gainer in the ICC men's T20I bowler rankings as he jumped 10 places to reach 13th. The spinner took four wickets against India in the three-match series. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped five places to 19th after picking up three wickets. However, the biggest gainer was Deepak Chahar, as he moved up 19 places to rank 40th. Elsewhere, Mehedi Hasan jumped six places to 12, while Shoriful Islam moved up three places to 40th.