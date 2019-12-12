ICC Pays Tribute To 'Sixer King' Yuvraj Singh With A Throwback To His Six 6s

An Indian cricket fan can never forget the expression of 'Oh what have I done' on Stuart Broad's face when he became a part of history as the mighty Yuvraj Singh 'sixed' his way into history in 2007. India's monstrous all-rounder Yuvraj Singh single-handedly demolished Stuart Broad and England's momentum with six consecutive maximums, a moment that will remain etched in the memories forever. The star all-rounder was an integral part of the team for a long period of time until he was forced off the field due to cancer and was considered one of the deadliest batsmen in the world. Yuvraj Singh's charm with the ball also worked wonders for India, thereby giving him the responsibility of being the team's leading all-rounder. On Yuvraj Singh's birthday, ICC took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legend with a throwback to that historic occasion when Yuvraj Singh sent six sixes out of the park in a row.

ICC pays tribute to sixer King Yuvraj Singh

The buildup to the history

While India was struggling to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2007 World T20 championship in South Africa, it was the crucial match against England that turned the tables for India. The game, at its pace, was proceeding with 171/3 in the middle of 18th over. Batsman, Yuvraj Singh was on the field with the skipper, MS Dhoni, both trying to score high in order to set a maximum target for England. The drama began when Yuvraj Singh scored two fours in the 18th over and got into an argument with the infuriated England bowler Andrew Flintoff. The argument got so heated that it had to be stopped with the interference of on-field umpires.

Yuvraj’s 666666

Pissed after the argument, Yuvraj Singh was on strike with Stuart Broad bowling. Singh made sure to channelise his anger and energy into the game and started hitting six after six in the 19th over of the match. The first one went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over a deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and finally a massive hit over wide long-on. The left-handed batsman then went on to score the fastest half-century in the shortest format of the game till date. Later, India finished at 218/4 whereas England could only make 200/6 subsequently losing the match.

