ICC Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne New No.1 Test Batter; Virat Kohli Drops A Spot

Following exceptional performances in the first two Ashes matches, Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has dethroned England captain Joe Root as the best ICC Test batter. The 27-year old smacked two half-centuries and a century in three innings across the two games.

Meanwhile, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli dropped a spot in the ICC Test rankings, having had an average performance in the IND vs NZ Test series. After being rested for the first match, Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the first innings before scoring 36 runs off 84 deliveries in the second innings.

Marnus Labuschagne claims top spot in ICC rankings

Three years after making his debut in October 2017 against Pakistan, Marnus Labuschagne has successfully established himself as the best Test batter in the ICC rankings. He has smacked six centuries and 12 fifties in his first 20 Test matches, at a staggering average of 62.14. In comparison to batters who have played 20 or more Test innings, only the legendary Don Bradman has a better average (99.94).

Labuschagne has had an outstanding Ashes 2021 series so far as he began the campaign with a brilliant 74 run knock at Gabba, an inning that included six boundaries and two sixes. He followed this inning up with a player of the match performance in the second Test match.

The Australian all-rounder smashed a century in the first innings at Adelaide Oval before adding another 51 runs in the second innings. This was the 27-year old's sixth career Test century and his first in the Ashes. If his exceptional form is anything to go by, fans will not be surprised if they see more dominant performances coming from his bat. Meanwhile, the other Australian batters included in the list are Steven Smith at third, David Warner in sixth and Travis Head in tenth.

Virat Kohli drops to seventh in ICC Test rankings

Virat Kohli's struggles to score a century in over two years has seen him drop to seventh place in the ICC Test rankings. The Indian Test captain last got to the three-figure mark on November 23, 2019, when he smacked 136 runs against Bangladesh. Indian fans will hope that the 33-year old finds his form back quickly, with the series against South Africa set to begin on Boxing Day.