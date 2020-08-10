ICC Rankings: Shan Masood Jumps From 33rd To 19th, Chris Woakes Named 7th Best All-rounder

England beat Pakistan by three wickets to win the opening Test of the three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester. There were some standout performers from the match who took rapid strides in the ICC rankings. The likes of Shan Masood, Chris Woakes and Yasir Shah made huge progress in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings, which were updated on Sunday after the first Test in Manchester.

Shan Masood’s brilliant knock of 156, which ensured Pakistan gained a 107-run first-innings lead, helped him lift 14 places to a career-best 19th position in ICC rankings. Shan Masood is now the second highest-ranked Test batsman from his side after the sixth-placed Babar Azam. Shan Masood's previous best was the 32nd rank in February. Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah also made a notable rise. Shah, who was previously a top-ranked bowler, climbed two places to 22nd in the ICC bowlers rankings after finishing with eight wickets in the match.

Chris Woakes, who was adjudged Player of the Match, climbed 18 places to 78th position in the ICC rankings after stitching a crucial 139-run partnership with Jos Buttler. Chris Woakes, who scored 19 and 84 in the match, also jumped to the seventh position in ICC rankings in the list of all-rounders. Jos Buttler’s innings of 38 and 75 hoisted him from 44th to 30th while Ollie Pope has attained a career-best 36th position after scoring 62 and seven.

Pakistan were in a strong position to win the game after the first innings as they gained a massive 107-run lead. However, Pakistan's batsmen performed miserably in the second innings as they were bowled out for 169, setting England a modest target of 277. England were reduced to 117/5 at one stage but it was Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, who then formed a 139-run partnership to take their team out of trouble. Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes' counter-attacking cricket took the game away from Pakistan. The hosts then went on chase the target with three wickets to spare as Pakistan snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming details

The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India is available to viewers on Sony LIV. But fans can also enjoy the scores of the England vs Pakistan 2020 live in India by logging onto FanCode. The Eng vs Pak live streaming in India telecast would also be available on Sony SIX. Apart from the Sony Pictures Sports Network, the England vs Pakistan 2020 live streaming will be available on Airtel TV and Jio TV. The second England vs Pakistan 2020 Test will commence on August 13 at 3:30 PM IST.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP