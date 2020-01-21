The Debate
ICC Gives Cricket Fans First Look Of The World's LARGEST Cricket Stadium In Ahmedabad

Cricket News

Quite recently, ICC took to Twitter and shared a stunning view of the soon-to-be worlds largest cricket stadium, i.e. the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, also known as the Motera Stadium, is often considered among the best cricket stadiums in the country. It’s also on the verge of becoming the world’s largest cricket stadium with a capacity to hold 1,10,000 spectators. The stadium is currently nearing completion of its big scale renovation and will most likely be ready for action anytime this year.

ICC gives a glimpse of the world’s largest cricket stadium

Recently, the official account of International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared a stunning view of the in-development stadium. In the caption, ICC highlighted the capacity it can hold for a cricket match.

At the moment, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the world’s largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of over 100,000. Once renovated, the Motera Stadium will have a capacity to accommodate approximately 1,10,000 people as opposed to the MCG’s capacity of 100,000. It will also be more than double the capacity of the previous Motera ground, which could hold only 49,000 people.

Amidst all the hype surrounding the stadium, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are currently planning to organise a T20 game between India and World XI as a first match in the newly developed venue sometime around March 2020. Even though IPL 2020 schedule is yet to be finalised, the final match of the upcoming T20 mega-event could well become the second cricket match to be organised at the venue. 

