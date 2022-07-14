ICC Suspends Bangladesh Pacer For 10 Months For Doping, To Be Eligible To Play In 2023

Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam has been handed a 10-month suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for doping. The cricketer has been suspended for 10 months from all forms of cricket. The 27-year-old, who has played just one match for his country, has been suspended after he admitted to committing the offence.

According to the ICC, Shohidul pleaded guilty to breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping code on May 28. A positive result for the banned substance Clomifene was found in Shohidul's urine sample. The fast bowler accidentally consumed the prohibited substance in the form of a medicine that was prescribed to him for therapeutic purposes, according to the ICC. Shohidul also disclosed to the ICC that he had no desire to use the drug to improve his performance.

"Shohidul's urine sample was positive for Clomifene, which is classified as a Specified Substance under WADA's Prohibited List. It is prohibited both in-competition as well as out-of-competition. Shohidul had provided the urine sample as a part of ICC's out-of-competition testing programme," the ICC said in a statement.

Shohidul's career

Shohidul participated in a three-match T20I series that Bangladesh played against Pakistan last year. He took one wicket in the third and final game of the series in the form of Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan. The player later accompanied the Bangladesh team on their trip to New Zealand and South Africa earlier this year, however, he did not get any game time.

Shohidul was included in the Bangladesh Test and T20I squads for their series against West Indies as well, however, he was ruled out owing to an injury. He had earned a spot in the national squad after hitting a century for Dhaka Metropolis in Bangladesh's first-class cricket. Shohidul has played 31 first-class games and has scored 775 runs and picked 93 wickets. The cricketer has also played for Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Shohidul will be eligible to play competitive cricket in March 2023, which is when his 10-month-long suspension will expire. His suspension has been backdated to May 28 by the ICC as that is when he admitted to the offence.