ICC T20 World Cup's Postponement Expected, Harsha Bhogle Turns Thoughts Towards IPL 2020

Australian media has reported that the T20 World Cup has been postponed. The official announcement will be made on Friday. The sixth edition of the T20 cricket's showpiece event was originally scheduled to take place in October-November this year but according to various reports, the tournament might be called off due the ongoing global pandemic and might be rescheduled Down Under in 2022.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier stated that they would be aiming to conduct the IPL should the T20 World Cup be called off. They are eyeing a September-November slot for conducting the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway with last year's finalists and multiple-time winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in the tournament opener has been suspended indefinitely as of now.

'Subsequent question': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle mentioned that with the imminent announcement of the postponement of the ICC T20 World Cup, it will formally open a window for the IPL. The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' also wrote that it leads to the subsequent question as to where the tournament will be held especially if India and Mumbai doesn't see a dip in COVID cases.

With the imminent announcement of the postponement of the #ICCT20WorldCup, it will formally open a window for the #IPL. It leads to the subsequent question. Where? Especially if India and Mumbai doesn't see a dip in Covid cases. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2020

At the same time, the veteran commentator also added that taking it abroad means very little sponsor activation but more important, handling quarantine needs before and after, especially with the mandatory quarantine for the tour of Australia in December. Furthermore, he added that everyone wants the IPL and he is fairly certain there will be a solution.

Taking it abroad means very little sponsor activation but more important, handling quarantine needs before and after, especially with the mandatory quarantine for the tour of Australia in December. But everyone wants the #IPL and I am fairly certain there will be a solution. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2020

READ: Questions Will Be Raised If T20 World Is Postponed But IPL Happens: Inzamam