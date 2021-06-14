ICC Test Rankings: NZ Replace India At No.1 Ahead Of WTC Final, Australia Leapfrog England

Quick links:
The New Zealand cricket team concluded the England vs New Zealand Test series by registering a 1-0 win after defeating England in the 2nd Test match. The recent series win has helped the New Zealand squad for WTC Final to claim the number 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings which was previously held by the Indian team. The New Zealand team managed to hold their ground against England even in the absence of Kane Williamson.
The New Zealand team are at the No.1 position of the ICC Test rankings with a rating of 123, after playing 21 matches and scoring 2593 points. India have now shifted to the No.2 position with a rating of 121 after playing 24 matches. The upcoming WTC Final between India and New Zealand will ultimately decide the number 1 Test team in the ICC rankings.
The @BLACKCAPS seal a 1-0 series victory against England after a comprehensive performance in Edgbaston.#ENGvNZhttps://t.co/xpAhSWVisA— ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021
On the other hand, England now sit at the number 4 position of the Test rankings with a rating of 107, after playing a total of 35 Test matches. Meanwhile, Australia sit at the number 3 position of the Test rankings after playing just 17 Test matches and scoring a rating of 108. England is also set to face India in a 5-match Test series after the WTC Final which might help England gain higher ground in the rankings.
The New Zealand team would play the WTC Final with a high morale after their series win against England. On the other hand, the Indian team is preparing well for the final clash through the intra-squad matches at Southampton. Kane Williamson has now got the chance to take the New Zealand cricket team to a number 1 position in all formats of cricket. New Zealand is currently number 1 in the Test and ODI rankings and with the T20 World Cup on its way, Kane Williamson would be looking forward to achieving this record.
India 🤜🤛 New Zealand— ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021
The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!
The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1
The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.