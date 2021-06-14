ICC Test Rankings: NZ Replace India At No.1 Ahead Of WTC Final, Australia Leapfrog England

The New Zealand cricket team concluded the England vs New Zealand Test series by registering a 1-0 win after defeating England in the 2nd Test match. The recent series win has helped the New Zealand squad for WTC Final to claim the number 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings which was previously held by the Indian team. The New Zealand team managed to hold their ground against England even in the absence of Kane Williamson.

New Zealand climbs to No.1 position of the ICC Test rankings

The New Zealand team are at the No.1 position of the ICC Test rankings with a rating of 123, after playing 21 matches and scoring 2593 points. India have now shifted to the No.2 position with a rating of 121 after playing 24 matches. The upcoming WTC Final between India and New Zealand will ultimately decide the number 1 Test team in the ICC rankings.

The @BLACKCAPS seal a 1-0 series victory against England after a comprehensive performance in Edgbaston.#ENGvNZhttps://t.co/xpAhSWVisA — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021

On the other hand, England now sit at the number 4 position of the Test rankings with a rating of 107, after playing a total of 35 Test matches. Meanwhile, Australia sit at the number 3 position of the Test rankings after playing just 17 Test matches and scoring a rating of 108. England is also set to face India in a 5-match Test series after the WTC Final which might help England gain higher ground in the rankings.

New Zealand's chance to be No.1 in all formats

The New Zealand team would play the WTC Final with a high morale after their series win against England. On the other hand, the Indian team is preparing well for the final clash through the intra-squad matches at Southampton. Kane Williamson has now got the chance to take the New Zealand cricket team to a number 1 position in all formats of cricket. New Zealand is currently number 1 in the Test and ODI rankings and with the T20 World Cup on its way, Kane Williamson would be looking forward to achieving this record.

India 🤜🤛 New Zealand



The inaugural ICC World Test Championship finalists!



The wait will be unbearable. #WTC21 | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X3KcNrUTJ1 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final schedule

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches. The first Test match from the series will start on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

India squad for WTC Final: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, W. Saha (WK)

New Zealand squad for WTC Final: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryll Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (WK), Will Young.

Image Source: BLACKCAPS Twitter