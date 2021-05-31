ICC U-19 World Cup-winning Player Smit Patel Leaves India To Start New Career In USA

Indian cricketer Smit Patel, who recently took retirement from all forms of the game under BCCI's jurisdiction to play cricket abroad, has said playing the sport in the Americas is a "new innings" for him. Patel, who was a member of the 2012 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning squad, announced his retirement to pursue cricket in the United States and start his cricketing journey afresh. The 28-year-old cricketer was recently picked by Barbados Tridents to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

'It's a new innings for me'

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Patel said so far his cricketing journey in India has been very different than what he imagined. After winning the U-19 World Cup, Patel did not get enough opportunity to play at the highest level for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman kept playing domestic cricket for over 10 years, switching sides in hope of making it to the Indian men's national cricket team. However, when that didn't pay off, the batsman decided to give up his dreams of playing for India and retired from all forms under the BCCI's bounds to play the game in the US.

"It's a new innings for me," Patel said as he shared his plans for the coming years. Patel said that his "India chapter" is over as he has completed the exit formalities with the BCCI. The Gujarat cricketer added that he will only return to India for a month or so every year to train when the weather is chilly in the US. Patel said he is going back with "happy memories" as he has played for India at a world event, adding "only a few get that chance".

Patel's parents, who live in the US, had been calling him for years now, but the cricketer kept waiting in hope of playing for India one day. Patel said he does not regret his decision because the competition in India is so much that it was bound to happen someday. Patel has also signed a two-year contract with a Major League Cricket franchise in the US. The right-handed batsman has played 55 First-Class matches in India and has 3,728 runs under his belt, which he scored at an average of 39.49.

