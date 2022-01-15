ICC U19 World Cup, India Vs South Africa: Live-streaming Details, Probable XI, H2H Record

The 4th match of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup will see India U19 lock horns against South Africa U19 at the Province Stadium in Guyana on Saturday. India U19 and South Africa U19 have not played a single game in the tournament so far. Both teams are in Group B, which also has Ireland U19 and Uganda U19.

India U19 vs South Africa U19: Live-streaming details

The match between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be live telecast on Star Sports Network. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. The match will be live-streamed on the video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.

India U19 vs South Africa UP: Full squads

India U19 squad: Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats.

South Africa U19 squad: George van Heerden (Captain), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka. Travelling Reserves: Hardus Coetzer, Ronan Hermann, Caleb Seleka.

India U19 vs South Africa U19: Probable XIs

India U19 probable playing XI: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Kaushal Tambe, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

South Africa U19 probable playing XI: Ethan Cunningham, Gerhard Maree, George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Michael Copeland, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Dewald Brevis.

India U19 vs South Africa U19: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record between India U19 and South Africa U19, both teams have played five matches against each other between 2019 and 2020. India U19 have a better record against the South Africa U19 side with four wins in five games. The last time India U19 and South Africa U19 met, the former emerged victorious by 69 runs.

Image: BCCI