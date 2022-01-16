ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022: Is India Skipper Yash Dhull The 'new Virat Kohli In Making'?

Virat Kohli tasted success at a very young age when he helped India U-19 side win the U-19 World Cup in 2008. Since his transition from junior cricket to senior level, Virat Kohli never looked back and has gone from strength to strength. The 33-year- Old's batting has been exceptional since stepping up to the senior level and his cover drive is exquisite to watch. Another cricketer from Delhi who is turning heads with his performance is Yash Dhull the skipper of the current India U-19 team taking part in the ICC U 19 World Cup in the West Indies.

Netizens compare Yash Dhull with Virat Kohli

While Yash Dhull is looking to replicate Virat Kohli's feat at the ICC Under 19 World Cup Back in 2019, a video shared by the Delhi Cricket Association has gone viral with Netizens already comparing Yash Dull to Virat Kohli. The video we are talking about is from the 2019 Vinoo Mankad Trophy game against Gujarat where he made a hundred. In the video, Yash Dhull is seen playing the square drive similar fashion to how Virat Kohli plays it against spinners.

A cracking cover drive by Yash Dhull to bring up his century against Gujarat. #VinooMankadTrophy pic.twitter.com/8ClDpE4mfH — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) October 8, 2019

Here's how Netizens have reacted to the Yash Dhull Video

May be a bit too early to call. But it already looks like India's future middle order batting is in very safe hands of Yash Dhull. He plays very mature cricket and can see the likes of Virat Kohli in him. What's your opinion mama?@SriniMaama16 — M Vinothkumar 🇮🇳 (@VinodMahadevan) January 15, 2022

Can Yash Dhull replicate #ViratKohli ? The Delhi lad just played a gem of a knock at the under 19 World Cup. A star in the making .#Yashdhull#under19#WorldCup — Kuntal Chakraborty (@Kuntalch) January 15, 2022

2 days back, yash dhull said that virat kohli is his inspiration.



Today yash dhull scored 82 runs as a tribute to virat kohli's 82* against australia in 2016 t20 world cup. pic.twitter.com/o5eSNLwokv — Raja Sekhar Cricket (@CricketWithRaju) January 15, 2022

Recap of IND vs SA Under 19 match

The IND vs SA Under 19 match saw South Africa U-19 winning the toss and deciding to field first against India in their opening match of the ICC U19 World Cup. India U-19 openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Harnoor Singh departed early removed by Aphiwe Mnyanda. India Under 19 skipper Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed steadied the innings as both of them stitched together a decent partnership for the third wicket. Liam Alder applied break when he had the wicket of Shaik Rasheed.

Post Rasheed's wicket, Dhull took center stage and stitched partnerships with Nishant Sindhu and Raj Bawa. The skipper was ultimately run out by Simelane for 82 runs. Kaushal Tambe provided the finishing touches scoring 35 runs from 44 balls as India Under 19 posted 232 runs on board.

South Africa Under 19 lost Ethan-John Cunningham without any run on board. Valentine Kitime and Dewald Brevis put up a half-century stand before Kitime was dismissed by Vicky Ostwal. While Brevis held one side of the wicket Vicky Ostwal ran riot with the ball by picking up wickets. Skipper George Van Heerden provided brief support with 36 runs but was dismissed by Raj Bawa which broke the backbone of the batting lineup. Ostwal did the rest as he completed a five-wicket haul giving away 28 runs in 10 overs. Raj Bawa finished with 4 wickets giving away 47 runs. India Under19 ultimately went on to win the match by 45 runs.