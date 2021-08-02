ICC Washes Hands Off Pakistan's Kashmir Premier League Ploy; Says 'not Our Jurisdiction'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has responded to the BCCI's request to not recognise the disputed Kashmir Premier League (KPL) that is being organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the Pak-occupied Kashmir. An ICC spokesperson, while speaking to Geo TV, has said that the KPL is not under the jurisdiction of the apex cricketing body as it has not been recognised as an international tournament. According to rules, the ICC can only intervene if the domestic matches of a national federation are being held in an associate member's territory. All board members have the authority to approve and conduct domestic matches within its territory without obtaining ICC approval.

Earlier, the BCCI had written to the ICC urging not to recognise the Kashmir Premier League, citing the disputed status of the region. According to reports, the BCCI had also requested foreign boards to ban their current and former players from taking part in the controversial league. Earlier, a BCCI official had said that the board is taking the government's line on the matter as it concerns national interest. The official said that the BCCI has no problems with cricketers playing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but it cannot support the KPL as it will be held in PoK.

It is not just the BCCI that has a problem with Kashmir Premier League. Earlier, PSL franchises had written to the PCB expressing concerns about the potential economic impact of the Kashmir Premier League on the country's top T20 tournament. Before the launch of PSL in 2016, the PCB had allegedly promised the franchises that no other T20 league would be allowed in Pakistan.

Kashmir Premier League

The Kashmir Premier League, the first edition of which will be played between six teams, five representing the cities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and one team representing "overseas" Kashmiris, was announced in December 2020. Shahid Afridi has been named the captain of Rawalakot Hawks. The other teams in the franchise tournament will be represented by international Pakistani cricketers such as Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman. All matches in the competition are scheduled to be played between August 6 and August 16 in Muzaffarabad Stadium in PoK. Monty Panesar has quit the league.

Image: PTI

